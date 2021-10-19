T20 World Cup 2021: Salman Butt names in-form batter who can replace Suryakumar Yadav in India’s playing XI

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has admitted that India would be concerned over Suryakumar Yadav’s form heading into the T20 World Cup 2021. He suggested at, on present form, Ishan Kishan would be a better option in the playing XI.

Suryakumar was dismissed for 8 in a T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against England on Monday. He struggled in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as well. The 31-year-old scored only 144 runs in seven matches, with 82 of those coming in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Asked whether Suryakumar’s form is a matter of worry for India, Butt nodded in agreement. He, however, pointed out that India have a suitable replacement in Kishan, who has looked in great form of late. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt opined:

“Suryakumar Yadav’s flow is not the same as what we saw in Sri Lanka. Even in the IPL, if we take out the one innings in the final match of the UAE leg, he did not play a fluent knock in any of the other matches. If concerns over his form remain, Ishan Kishan can replace him in the playing XI. He has been in scintillating form. I feel if India have to pick between Suryakumar and Ishan, they should go with the latter on current form. He can play game-changing knocks.”

23-year-old Kishan spanked 70 off 46 balls in the warm-up clash against England on Monday in Dubai. India defeated the Englishmen by seven wickets, chasing down a target of 189 with an over to spare.

Ishan Kishan instead of Suryakumar Yadav will help India’s left-right combination: Salman Butt

Butt further pointed out that Kishan’s inclusion in the playing XI will give India a balanced left-right combination in the batting order. India’s top three are all right-handers (assuming they are Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli).

If Suryakumar plays, that will make it four right-handers at the top of the order. Explaining his views on India’s batting combination, Butt added:

“If Kishan plays instead of Suryakumar Yadav, India will have two left-handers in the middle-order (Rishabh Pant being the other one), so it will also help the left-right combo. India’s top three are all right-handers. Down the order, there is Ravindra Jadeja as well, so there will be depth in the team as well.”

Kishan has played three T20Is for India, scoring 80 runs at a strike rate of 145.45. Suryakumar, meanwhile, has notched up 139 runs in four T20I games at a strike rate of 169.51.

