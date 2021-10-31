T20 World Cup 2021: Salman Butt suggests three changes India should make for must-win New Zealand clash

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt reckons India must play Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin in the crucial T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against New Zealand on Sunday.

With Pakistan all but confirmed to finish on top in Group 2 and progress to the semi-finals, India and New Zealand could be involved in a tense battle for the second semi-final spot. Hence, the clash between the two teams on Sunday in Dubai will be extremely crucial.

According to Butt, India need to make a few changes to their XI to ensure they play the best-possible combination against the Kiwis. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer opined:

“Ishan, Shardul and Ashwin must play. Thakur should definitely play if Hardik Pandya is unfit to bowl. The Indian captain needs that sixth bowling option in case one bowler goes for runs. At times, there is a chance that, out of five bowlers, one can have an off-day. That's why that sixth bowling option is so crucial."

Butt further added that the inclusion of Ashwin will not only add quality to the bowling but also increase depth in the batting. He said in praise of the seasoned off-spinner:

“Ashwin is an outstanding bowler and a wicket-taker. He can bat as well. As a batting unit, you can play with greater freedom when you know there is depth in batting. ”

The 37-year-old also admitted that India will struggle to make an impression against New Zealand unless their Top 3 perform. Butt said:

“If the Top 3 fire, India become the favorites. Without them performing, it would be difficult for India to trouble New Zealand.”

While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell cheaply, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a well-compiled half-century against Pakistan.

BCCI @BCCI



captain



#INDvNZ 💬 💬 We exactly know how to approach the matches ahead. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on how the side will go about their upcoming #T20WorldCup games. 💬 💬 We exactly know how to approach the matches ahead.#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on how the side will go about their upcoming #T20WorldCup games. #INDvNZ https://t.co/lChCoNorCQ

In the bowling department, Butt backed Varun Chakravarthy to do much better than how he performed against Pakistan. Explaining his stance, the ex-cricketer stated:

“Varun could be lethal if he bowls well because countries like New Zealand do not play mystery spin as well. Of course, he would not want to bowl in the dew.”

Chakravarthy went wicketless against Pakistan in his four overs, conceding 33 runs.

“Rohit will be aware and switched on” - Salman Butt on opener’s battle with New Zealand pacer Boult

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult. Pic: Getty Images

Ahead of the match, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult admitted he would try to replicate the Shaheen Afridi-type yorker against Rohit Sharma. Agreeing that Boult is a good bowler, Butt pointed out a couple of factors that are different in the match-up.

“A difference in speed of 10-15 kms matters a lot. If Boult attempts yorkers like Shaheen, it could become an easy half-volley if he gets it wrong. He is a wonderful fast bowler, but Rohit will be aware and switched on.”

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Captain Kane Williamson on the team's focus between matches at the @T20WorldCup . Follow play against India from Dubai from 3am NZT on Monday morning LIVE on @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport Captain Kane Williamson on the team's focus between matches at the @T20WorldCup. Follow play against India from Dubai from 3am NZT on Monday morning LIVE on @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/KZag3iYPve

Boult and Rohit were teammates for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL and hence would be well aware of each others’ skills.

