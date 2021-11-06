T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal qualification scenarios for South Africa, Australia and England

The final Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage is currently underway in Sharjah, and fans still have no idea which two teams will qualify for the semifinals from this group.

Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets earlier in the day to tighten their grip over the second position in the standings. However, the Aussies can still be eliminated if South Africa record a convincing win against England.

South Africa are batting first in their game against England, and the three scenarios for the semifinal qualifications are out now. Here's a look at them.

Scenario #1: South Africa win by 106 or more runs; SA and AUS qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals

Quinton de Kock will have to play a big knock to eliminate England

It might surprise a few fans but England can still be eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 before the semifinals if they lose by 106 or more runs tonight. South Africa will have to bring their 'A' game to the table in both departments to register such a big win.

If South Africa win by more than 106 runs, they will finish at the number one position in the Group 1 standings. Australia will remain second, while England will slip to the third rank and return home.

Scenario #2: South Africa win by more than 58 but less than 106 runs; SA and ENG qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals

In case South Africa beat England by a margin of 58-106 runs, both teams will qualify for the semifinals. South Africa will overtake Australia's net run rate and finish in the top 2.

A 58-run win should not be tough if one of the South African batters gets going and takes the score near 200.

Scenario #3: South Africa win by less than 58 runs or England win by any margin; ENG and AUS qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals

England still have their destiny in their hands. If they manage to lose by less than 106 runs in their T20 World Cup fixture tonight, they will make it to the semifinals. However, they can even help their Ashes rivals Australia if they lose by less than 58 runs.

Even a win by 50 runs will mean nothing for South Africa because that won't take them through to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

It will be interesting to see which two nations qualify from Group 1.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee