T20 World Cup 2021: "Very disappointing to see Virat Kohli's last T20 WC as a captain going this way" - Shoaib Akhtar 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed by the Indian team following their defeat to New Zealand in Match 26 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Akhtar was saddened to see Virat Kohli's last T20 World Cup as Indian skipper turning out poorly for the side.

In the lead up to the tournament, Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as Team India's T20 skipper after T20 World Cup 2021. Nothing much has gone right for Kohli and India in the tournament so far.

They lost their tournament opener against Pakistan, before going down to New Zealand in their next match. India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals were dealt a severe blow after the New Zealand defeat.

"Very sad and disappointing to see Virat Kohli's last T20 World Cup as captain in this way. I don't know about his future but as a player he should concentrate and look ahead. I feel in the coming time, India will make a comeback. But this is not the way to start off the tournament. Not to be disappointed team India. Just go back there, there's still a chance to qualify," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

Shoaib Akhtar, while reviewing the India-New Zealand encounter, also said he expects India to make a comeback in the tournament.

The former Pakistan speedster urged the Kohli-led side to make a strong comeback. He pointed out that India mathematically have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. New Zealand still have to win all remaining matches in the tournament. Akhtar mentioned:

"New Zealand can lose to anyone still. You never know what can happen. I think that's part and parcel of the game," Akhtar added.

"India should leave playing cricket on Instagram and rather, should play on the cricket field" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar was left bewildered by India's attitude in the game against New Zealand

The former Pakistani veteran came down harshly on the Men in Blue in the same video for their attitude and opined that the team lacked focus and concentration against the Blackcaps. While citing the changes India need to make for their next clash, Akhtar even said that 'India should leave playing cricket on Instagram, rather should play on the cricket field'.

Here's what Akhtar had to say after India's second consecutive loss in the T20 World Cup:

"Now what can India do? Just go back there and rebuild their bowling unit. India should leave playing cricket on Instagram, rather should play on the cricket field. Reason being I'm saying this because cricket is a passion, not a fashion. If you play with passion, if you play with concentration and focus, then only you can be world beaters, otherwise, with this attitude of India, I'm sorry. There were a lot of talking but they hugely under-performed."

Akhtar added that if India continue to perform in such a dismal way, they have no place in world cricket. The 46-year old mentioned that the team should build their bowling unit as well.

"[ Baat croro ki aur kaam pakodo ki wala kaam ho gya h] There was a great boasting, but a very little roasting. If India plays like this, India have no place in world cricket after this performance. India needs to build a strong bowling unit," Akhtar concluded.

If India want to keep their qualification hopes alive, they have to win all their remaining matches in Group 2. Kohli's men will lock horns with Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.

