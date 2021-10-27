T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand didn't come to Pakistan, but were they safe in the UAE against us?" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has taken a dig at New Zealand following Pakistan's hard-fought five-wicket victory against the Blackcaps in a T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Sharjah on Tuesday. The former Pakistani speedster scornfully asked New Zealand if they felt safe against the Men in Green in the UAE? His statement came in the wake of the Kiwis canceling their tour of Pakistan due to security reasons earlier this year.

The New Zealand cricket board abandoned their tour to Pakistan, courtesy of safety reasons, in September this year. The Blackcaps' withdrawal due to security threats also prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to forfeit their men’s and women’s tours of Pakistan.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at New Zealand and said that Pakistan forgot to send security on the field because the Kiwis might have felt unsafe there as well. He said:

"Congratulations to New Zealand that they didn't come to Pakistan but were you safe in the UAE as well? We forgot to send security within the field because we thought maybe you wouldn't feel safe on the ground as well."

The former cricketer-turned-expert also made a special request to his fans around Pakistan and India. Akhtar pleaded with them to send an e-mail to the New Zealand cricket board citing that - "Pakistan is a safe country but not a safe team to play against". He added:

"I have a request for all Pakistanis and Indians, and all my fans, to please send an e-mail to the New Zealand cricket board that - PAKISTAN IS A SAFE COUNTRY BUT NOT A SAFE TEAM TO PLAY AGAINST."

"Today, for a change, the whole of India was behind Pakistan to win the match" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, in his video, also opined that India were hoping for Pakistan to beat New Zealand on Tuesday.

India, who lost their opening T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan by 10 wickets, will next face New Zealand in a potential knockout clash on October 31.

Akhtar pointed out that Pakistan acted as a "good neighbor" by beating New Zealand as a Kiwi win would have put India into "real trouble". The former pacer explained:

"Today, for a change, the whole of India was behind Pakistan to win the match. Because if we were to lose today, and if India lose against New Zealand, they would've got into real trouble. So, we (Pakistan) saved you (India). This is what good neighbors do. Remember this. We want you to make it to the finals. And we are ready to take on you in the finals."

Prior to the fixture, the Babar Azam-led side were placed in second position in Group 2. But Pakistan leapfrogged Afghanistan into the top spot following their win over New Zealand and in all probability, sealed their place in the semi-finals. The fight for the second spot would be majorly between India and New Zealand.

Pakistan will next face Afghanistan in Dubai on October 29.

Edited by Samya Majumdar