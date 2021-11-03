T20 World Cup 2021: Stuart Broad replies to ICC post featuring Pakistan fan

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

The team has been in rampant form and are heavy favorites to win the trophy after convincing wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and now Namibia.

Confidence is also running high among fans, and one of their supporters was spotted with a banner that said "The World Cup Is Ours".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to share a picture of the fan and captioned it:

"Strong belief from the fans that Pakistan can do it! Are they looking into the crystal ball?"

However, England pacer Stuart Broad, who has always been his team's biggest supporter, had something to say about this.

Popping into the comments section, he simply quipped:

"Or England."

Like Pakistan, England too have won all four of their matches so far, putting in some stellar performances.

While the post itself racked up close to 2,00,000 'likes' on Instagram, Broad's comment was also liked over 3,000 times.

Pakistan, England favourites for the T20 World Cup title

Pakistan and England have both won the T20 World Cup once in the past and are looking to add another trophy to their collection.

Both teams have looked like the best of the lot so far and maintained a perfect record in the tournament.

Pakistan started the Super 12 stage with a 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India. Five-wicket victories over New Zealand and Afghanistan followed, which saw them emerge as serious contenders for the trophy before Tuesday's win over Namibia.

England, meanwhile, began their campaign by bowling the West Indies out for 55 before chasing that down in 8.2 overs with six wickets to spare.

They then beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in another convincing chase before putting on yet another convincing display over Australia when they chased 126 in under 12 overs.

Jos Buttler's century then saw them beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.

Both teams are set to finish on top of their respective groups in the Super 12s and will likely only cross paths if they both make it to the final.

England will face South Africa in their final Super 12 match, while Pakistan have a game left against Scotland.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar