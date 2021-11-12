T20 World Cup 2021: “He didn’t bowl well, not sure about his batting ability” - Sunil Gavaskar terms Hasan Ali Pakistan’s weak link

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar described Hasan Ali as the weak link in the Pakistan team after they crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 following a loss to Australia in the second semi-final.

Ali, who had a poor World Cup, was expensive in the knockout clash as well. He went for 44 in his four overs and did not claim a wicket. More significantly, he dropped Matthew Wade during a crucial stage in the match. Wade went on to slam Shaheen Afridi for three consecutive sixes to seal victory for Australia.

Speaking after Pakistan’s loss, Gavaskar pointed out that Ali had been struggling throughout the T20 World Cup 2021, with the ball and in the field as well. In an interaction on Aaj Tak, the former India captain said:

“Even good fielders drop catches under pressure. But Hasan Ali was the weak link in the Pakistan team. He didn’t bowl well and one is not really sure about his batting ability. Earlier as well during the tournament, he had misfielded and given away easy runs. Sometimes teams have a weak link in their squad and in this tournament it was Hasan Ali for Pakistan.”

Ali claimed only five wickets in six matches for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from giving away too many runs, he was also guilty of bowling quite a few no balls.

“Till the last 2-3 overs, it seemed liked Pakistan’s match” - Sunil Gavaskar

Going into the last four overs, Australia needed 50 runs to win, making Pakistan the favorites to reach the final. However, Wade played a blinder to turn the game on its head.

Gavaskar also agreed that Pakistan had the upper hand going into the last few overs, which is why the fans of the team were left extremely dejected.

Reacting to Pakistan’s loss, Gavaskar said:

“It doesn't feel good to see fans sad after their team loses. Pakistan’s supporters were very confident of their team doing well. They had a right to think so because Pakistan won all five of their group stage matches, and did so quite easily. Till the last 2-3 overs, it seemed liked Pakistan’s match. To lose after that, it obviously feels disappointing. Whenever you win, you need to take it with humility and grace. When you lose too, you need to accept that the other team was better than you today.”

Australia and New Zealand will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in a rematch of the 2015 ODI World Cup summit clash.

