T20 World Cup 2021: "They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team" - Sandeep Patil questions Hardik Pandya's selection  

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil has questioned national selectors for including Hardik Pandya in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, despite the flamboyant all-rounder's issues with fitness.

Pandya has not bowled much since undergoing surgery for an acute lower-back injury in October 2019. Patil pointed out that the 28-year-old did not bowl a single ball in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. He suggested that a fitness test should have been performed prior to his selection.

Patil believes someone should take accountability and is unimpressed with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's silence on the matter. He feels that such a gamble should not have been taken in a crucial tournament like the World Cup.

“His selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it," Patil was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "But basically, if a player is not fit, then it comes to the selectors. If he didn’t bowl in the entire IPL, the selectors should have taken a call. They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup.

"Someone has to be accountable," added Patil. "There’s no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said that he’s fit. How can you say he’s fit, if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or match."

Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets ahead of India's upcoming fixture against New Zealand

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was seen bowling during India's optional practice session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday. He was also seen going through fitness drills as the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri closely monitored his progress.

After their embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India will be keen to make amends in their upcoming clash against the Kiwis.

India and New Zealand are slated to battle it out in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, (October 31). The Dubai International Stadium will host the high-octane clash between the two star-studded sides.

