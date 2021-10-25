T20 World Cup 2021: "They have got some decisions to make" - Brad Haddin on Hardik Pandya's place in the starting XI

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin believes the Indian think-tank have a decision to make about Hardik Pandya's place in the starting XI. That's because the hard-hitting batter is not fit enough to feature as an all-rounder just yet.

Pandya's inability to bowl due to recurring back issues, poor form with the bat, and the team's lack of bowling options in the top five mean India are struggling to balance their playing XI.

The lack of a sixth bowling option in the first game against Pakistan was quite evident. That was apparent because Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami had forgettable outings. With Shardul Thakur the only seam-bowling all-rounder in the squad, Haddin reckons, India might look to make a change to their combination in the upcoming games.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Haddin said:

"Interesting problem they have is the sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya is not bowling. Now will they start to doubt what's been successful for them for a long period of time. Do they have to bring an all-rounder in to cover that sixth bowling option. So, they have got some decisions to make."

However, Haddin believes India won't be worried despite a ten-wicket hammering against their arch-rivals in their tournament opener at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Citing Virat Kohli's press-conference where the captain doffed his hat to Pakistan for a clinical team performance, Haddin said:

"I don't think India will be too worried. Listening to the the press conference, he (Virat) just said 'we were beaten by a better team' and that happens. It's the first game of the tournament. They play T20 cricket as well as anyone in the world. So, that's a classy response there (from Virat). I don't think they will be worried."

With the loss, India's 29-year unbeaten run against Pakistan across World Cups came to an end. The Babar Azam-led unit completed a stunning ten-wicket win, thanks to a thoroughly professional performance to outplay India.

"It will be interesting to see how they back up from this" - Brad Haddin on Pakistan

Pakistan played the perfect game against India to snap a long losing streak. They looked pumped from the outset and the way they channelised their passion into a clinical all-round performance was admirable.

However, as is often seen with Pakistan teams over the years, there is often a likelihood of them following a great performance with an absolute stinker. Alluding to the same, Haddin said:

"It will be interesting to see how they back up from this. Pakistan are traditionally an emotional team, whether they can come back up after a high from this match?"

Following their historic win against India, captain Azam urged his players to keep their focus intact. Pakistan will next lock horns with New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26. So it'll be interesting to see how they fare after such a high.

