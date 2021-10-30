T20 World Cup 2021: “This team is ticking all the boxes” - Aakash Chopra impressed with Australia’s solid display

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons Australia are proving to be a strong side in the T20 World Cup 2021 and seem to be “ticking all the boxes”.

There were severe question marks over Australia heading into the ICC event as they went down to West Indies and Bangladesh in the T20Is, playing without several first-team names.

With their star performers back, the Aussies lifted their game and registered impressive wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka. They next face old rivals England in Dubai on Saturday.

Speaking about the "mini-Ashes" clash, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that Australia seem to be getting better with every game. He elaborated:

“One major concern for Australia was the form of Aaron Finch and David Warner. They have got runs now. Mitchell Marsh has been a bit short but Australia have a lot of confidence in him given his performances in recent times.”

Chopra also hinted that Australia are likely to use Steve Smith in a versatile role in the game against England. He explained:

“Steve Smith’s role will be a little different. He might not come into bat if Australia get a good start. The Aussies are likely to promote Maxwell and Stoinis. If they lose early wickets, Smith will come in.”

The 44-year-old is also impressed with Australia’s bowling resources. Chopra pointed out:

“There have got three all-rounders in Marsh, Maxwell and Stoinis, who can combine and give Australia four overs with the ball. They have got three gun fast bowlers and a leg-spinner spinner,who is flying under the radar - Adam Zampa is brilliant. This team is ticking all the boxes. Finch as a captain has been very good in the T20 format.”

Australia put up a good all-round show against Sri Lanka. Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed two wickets each while Warner marked his return to form with a half-century.

“Australia will target him with short balls and yorkers” - Chopra on Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan. Pic: Getty Images

Speaking of England, Chorpa admitted that they have a strong batting line-up, but added that the Aussies will look to target out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan and dent the team psychologically.

The cricket analyst stated:

“England like to play aggressive cricket. They have Jason Roy and Jos Buttler at the top. Both are in reasonable form and Roy played an amazing knock in the last game. Jonny Bairstow batting at four is a big decision the team has taken. But, Morgan’s form is like a perennial issue. It is the issue of 2021, he just hasn’t scored. He is in untested territory and Australia will target him with short balls and yorkers. Don’t see him getting freebies.”

Chopra went on to add that even though England have decent quality in their bowling attack, the Aussies will still hold the edge. He said:

“In the bowling, England have good variety. They have proper spinners in Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. In the pace department, there is Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills. Man-to-man, Australia are still the better side.”

England came up with a good all-round show to hammer Bangladesh by eight wickets in their previous encounter in Abu Dhabi.

