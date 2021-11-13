"His four overs are going to be very valuable for Australia" - Tom Moody picks Adam Zampa as key bowler in T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has named leg-spinner Adam Zampa as one of the key performers for the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday. Moody opined that spin could have a huge role to play in the summit clash between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai.

Zampa is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021. He has picked up 12 scalps from six matches at a strike rate of 11.5 and an excellent economy rate of 5.69. The 29-year-old ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up with figures of 5 for 19 during their Super 12 encounter.

Previewing the T20 World Cup 2021 final on ESPNCricinfo, Moody stated:

“Spin will play a big role, there’s no question. We have seen what Zampa has done for Australia. He’s been probably their standout bowler throughout the tournament. His four overs are going to be very valuable for Australia.”

The former cricketer-turned-coach pointed out that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has also used his spinners very smartly in the tournament. He added:

“We’ve also seen the combination of Sodhi and Santner being an effective one. Not always have they bowled out, but Kane Williamson has used them very well against the right batsmen.”

Heading into the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Sodhi has picked up nine wickets at a strike rate of 14 and an economy rate of 7.33. Amazingly, Sodhi picked up a wicket in his first over in every match that New Zealand played in the Super 12 stage. Santner has not taken a lot of wickets but has proved to be economical.

“Team playing good cricket will win irrespective of toss” - Vettori spells out mantra for T20 World Cup 2021 finalists

The toss has had a crucial role to play in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. However, according to Vettori, both teams will be preparing to give their best irrespective of luck with the coin and conditions on offer. He stated:

“The two teams will come to the table and talk to themselves around the fact that the team playing good cricket will win irrespective of the toss or conditions. That will be the starting mantra for both sides.”

Australian skipper Aaron Finch also asserted ahead of the final that the toss is unlikely to have a huge impact on the outcome of the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday.

Incidentally, both Australia and New Zealand won the toss in the semi-finals and inserted the opposition into bat. In an eerie similarity, the two teams chased down the target in 19 overs with five wickets in hand.

