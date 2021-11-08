T20 World Cup 2021: "Toss did not play a huge role in India's losses" - Ajit Agarkar and Tom Moody attribute India's early exit to their poor batting

Former cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Tom Moody do not feel that the results of the toss had a say in India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men In Blue failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time since 2012 and will face Namibia in a dead-rubber tonight (November 8).

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman T20I captains with poor 'toss' record

(min 30 T20I matches as captain)

36.67% - Carlos Brathwaite (11/30)

38.30% - Virat Kohli (18/47)



The best toss record as T20I captain...

Ajit Agarkar noted that India simply did not put enough runs on the board despite having a stellar batting unit. The Men In Blue posted below-par totals in their contests against Pakistan and New Zealand.

They managed to heal the wounded net run rate from those early losses, but it ended in vain as other results did not go in their favor. While previewing the contest between India and Namibia, Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo:

"The toss did not play a huge role in India's losses. I think India just did not bat well enough, unfortunately, in spite of having a good batting lineup, which is what cost them the game. If they had scored a lot of runs and lost, you could perhaps blame the tosses, but I'm sure the Indian team would be the first one to say that tosses played a part but not the reason behind India's losses."

India's top-order were only able to click from the third game and will look to continue their good run with a solid outing against Namibia.

India just did not play their best cricket under pressure: Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also sided with the opinion that the toss did not have a huge say in the result of India's matches. Moody felt the team's inability to play under pressure was their biggest downfall at the tournament. He added:

"Toss did not play that big a role in India's losses. At the end of the day, India just did not play their best cricket under pressure. That was really the main reason they have not had the success they would have liked in this World Cup."

Prior to the clash against Namibia, bowling coach Bharat Arun had outlined how crucial winning the toss was at this tournament. Arun felt that the chasing team had a superior advantage when compared with the teams batting first.

