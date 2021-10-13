"Looks more like Sri Lankan jersey" - Fans on Twitter divided on Team India's new kit

Team India have revealed their much-anticipated jersey ahead of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the reveal, posing stylishly in the new colors.

The vibrant blue and orange kit was labeled the "Billion Cheers Jersey" by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Its diagnol stripe pattern is a representation of the cheers of a billion Indian team fans. The color looked inspired by the retro jersey that the Indian players donned since late 2020 while the orange collars looked similar to that of the ODI jersey worn by the team in the 2019 World Cup.

However, as expected the new kit took no time in dividing the opinions of the fans. Some found the jersey lackluster in front of the recently disclosed kits of other teams, a few compared it with the jerseys of Sri Lanka and Delhi Capitals and some expressed disappointment with the dropping of the sky blue shade from past ICC tournaments. However, an equal number of fans, if not more, were satisfied with the design.

But it also needs to be noted that this jersey is not the official one for the T20 World Cup. It will be unveiled at 10:40 PM IST on MPL Sports' Instagram page. It remains to be seen whether that will be completely in contrast to the one already revealed or will it only sport a different orientation of the sponsor logos.

Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ @Tanmoycv01 @BCCI @mpl_sport Not that classy But we'll take it Better than this retro jersey All the Best Team India 💙❤️✨🤗 @BCCI @mpl_sport Not that classy But we'll take it Better than this retro jersey All the Best Team India 💙❤️✨🤗

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The only way to make the jersey memorable is by winning the trophy honestly. After that, nothing else will matter. The only way to make the jersey memorable is by winning the trophy honestly. After that, nothing else will matter.

Remember the name @AngryYoungMan24 @gurkiratsgill Maybe just go back to our light blue heritage? And also add in the green from the tri colour?This jersey is crap even if we win the T20wc @gurkiratsgill Maybe just go back to our light blue heritage? And also add in the green from the tri colour?This jersey is crap even if we win the T20wc

Anurag @Groot_ji @mpl_sport Never have our team looked so tip top! Thanks to new jersey. #BillionCheersIndiaJersey Never have our team looked so tip top! Thanks to new jersey.#BillionCheersIndiaJersey @mpl_sport https://t.co/aLkSFbIpBa

Lucky❤️✨ @LBerojya @BCCI

Chalo koi na 😁

All the bestt 🇮🇳🤗 @mpl_sport Abe ye kya bna diya 🥲Chalo koi na 😁All the bestt 🇮🇳🤗 @BCCI @mpl_sport Abe ye kya bna diya 🥲

Chalo koi na 😁

All the bestt 🇮🇳🤗

India's T20 World Cup campaign to start against Pakistan

India's T20 World Cup campaign will kick off on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Virat Kohli and co. will also face New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other yet-to-be-decided teams in Group 2. The top two teams in the group will proceed to the semi-finals.

