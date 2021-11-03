T20 World Cup 2021: Tymal Mills ruled out of the tournament; England name Reece Topley as replacement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that fast bowler Tymal Mills will no longer be a part of the English squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The left-arm pacer suffered an injury during England's previous T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

According to a media release by ECB, Tymal Mills went for scans after the match. After learning the extent of his injury, the team management decided to replace him with Reece Topley in the 15-man squad. The ECB stated in their release:

"England bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury. Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve."

Tymal Mills could bowl only nine deliveries in the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match. The left-arm fast bowler conceded 19 runs in his wicketless 1.3 overs.

However, Mills was in good touch in the previous games. He took a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh and scalped two wickets each in the matches versus Australia and West Indies.

Who is Reece Topley? All you need to know about Tymal Mills' replacement

Reece Topley has played 19 international matches for England.

Reece Topley is a left-arm fast-medium bowler like Tymal Mills. He has played 13 ODIs and six T20I matches for the England cricket team.

Topley has scalped a total of 25 wickets in international cricket. His last T20I appearance for England came during the previous T20 World Cup. Topley bowled an expensive spell of 0/33 against South Africa in Mumbai. Incidentally, England are scheduled to play their next T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

It will be interesting to see if Reece Topley gets another opportunity to prove himself at the grand stage when England face South Africa this Saturday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar