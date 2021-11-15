"Unfair decision for sure" - Shoaib Akhtar unhappy with Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2021

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his displeasure at Babar Azam not being named the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he was hoping that Pakistani skipper Babar Azam would win the prestigious award. Akhtar's reasoning for the same was Azam's superlative performances with the bat in the multi-nation tournament. He labeled David Warner winning the prized honor an 'unfair decision'.

Here's what Akhtar posted on the micro-blogging site:

"Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure."

Babar Azam received appreciation from all quarters for both his batting as well as captaincy during the ICC event. With 303 runs from six matches, the elegant right-hander finished as the highest run-getter in the competition this year. Notably, Azam slammed four half-centuries in those fixtures.

Australia's David Warner was awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy. The southpaw emerged as the second highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup 2021. He amassed 289 runs from seven games with three half-centuries.

Australia emerge victorious in clash with Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Final

The Australian men's team clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title with their thumping eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday (November 14).

After being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Kiwis managed to post an impressive total of 172. Kane Williamson's blistering knock of 85 from just 48 deliveries was the highlight of the innings.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he picked up three crucial wickets and conceded just 16 runs from his full quota of four overs.

The Aussie batters made a mockery of the target as the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh slammed magnificent half-centuries to help their side post a win. Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 while Warner scored 53 as Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 final with seven balls to spare.

