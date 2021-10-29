T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli and Team India unwind by playing beach volleyball ahead of their clash against New Zealand 

Team India players had a day off on Friday as they look to remain fresh for their high-octane clash against New Zealand. They used this opportunity to unwind by playing a game of beach volleyball in Dubai.

MS Dhoni, who is the mentor of the Indian cricket team for their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, can be seen playing the game. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are also visible in a video released by the BCCI on their social media handles.

Here's what they posted:

"A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off!"

Virat Kohli and Co. have been toiling hard ahead of their clash against the Kiwis. After their day off, the players are expected to go all guns blazing as they look to prepare themselves for the vital encounter.

India to battle it out with New Zealand on Sunday

After their embarrassing 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India will be hopeful of staging a turnaround as they look to remain afloat in the tournament. Just like India, New Zealand also were beaten by Pakistan in their first game. The Kiwis will look to bounce back by securing a thumping win on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if the Indian think tank makes any chances to their playing XI against the Blackcaps. There has been a question mark over flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness. However, he was seen bowling in the nets earlier this week during an optional practice session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

The clash promises to be an exhilarating one as both India and New Zealand are desperate to get off the mark on the points table. The two teams are slated to lock horns in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, (October 31). The Dubai International Stadium will host the highly-anticipated match between the two star-studded sides.

