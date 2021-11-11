T20 World Cup 2021: Virender Sehwag names the 1 thing India can learn from England and New Zealand

A fan recently asked Virender Sehwag what India can learn from teams like England and New Zealand, especially in limited-overs cricket.

Despite having a star-studded squad, India have not been able to win any ICC trophy in the last eight years. Meanwhile, England won their first ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 and qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Final. New Zealand, too, have made it to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019 and most recently the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 round only. Answering a fan's query on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag said:

"India doesn't need to learn anything from them. India are a good team and can beat both England and New Zealand on any day, but one thing they can definitely learn is to be positive and play positively because T20 format or white ball cricket, it's format of brave players and you have to take risks, you need to express yourself."

"Don't worry about the result" - Virender Sehwag sends a message to India before home series against New Zealand

India will host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series next week. Ahead of the three T20Is, Virender Sehwag has urged the Men in Blue to play bravely against the Blackcaps and not worry much about the result.

"India have managed to do that well in the past," Sehwag said. "Now again the time has come to repeat it. I would like to say that when New Zealand comes to India, play a brave and expressive brand of cricket and don't worry about the result because if you play bravely then result will be in your favor."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The India vs New Zealand series will begin next Wednesday in Jaipur. It will be interesting to see how India performs under the new T20I captain Rohit Sharma.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can India beat New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series? Yes No 23 votes so far