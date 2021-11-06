T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer explains semi-final qualification scenarios with hilarious meme

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has tried to simplify the complicated T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final qualification scenario. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a meme, which featured a scene from the comedy Bollywood film ‘Dhamaal’.

Australia, South Africa from Group 1 and New Zealand, India and Afghanistan from Group 2 are still in the race for a place in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals. There are a few permutations and combinations, though, which have left fans confused.

Posting a Bollywood meme on Twitter, Jaffer tried to clarify the situation. He wrote:

“Current situation: India and AUS not only need to win but need AFG and ENG to win too for certain/easier passage. #T20WorldCup.”

Australia and South Africa both will be in action on Saturday. While the Aussies are facing West Indies in the first match in Abu Dhabi, the Proteas will take on England in the day's second game at Sharjah.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Current situation 😅: India and AUS not only need to win but need AFG and ENG to win too for certain/easier passage. #T20WorldCup Current situation 😅: India and AUS not only need to win but need AFG and ENG to win too for certain/easier passage. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/6K6x0q7ogs

If Australia beat West Indies, they will finish the Super 12 round with eight points. So if South Africa lose to England in the other Group 1 match of the day, Australia will be in the semis as the Proteas will be stuck on six points.

On the other hand, if Australia end up going down to West Indies, their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2021 will depend on the match between South Africa and England. If Australia lose and South Africa win, the latter will be through to the semis as they will end up with eight points.

In the event of Australia and South Africa losing their respective Super 12 encounters on Saturday, both teams will end on six points each. The side with the better run rate will then go through to the semi-finals.

Why India need a helping hand from Afghanistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive

Having lost their first two Super 12 matches to Pakistan and New Zealand rather badly, India’s chances of qualification for the semi-finals took a severe dent. Though they have beaten Afghanistan and Scotland in their last two matches, they will need Afghanistan to get the better of the Kiwis to have any chance of qualifying.

Afghanistan will face New Zealand on Sunday while India will take on Namibia on Monday in their last Super 12 Group 2 encounter. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they will go through to the semi-finals and the India-Namibia encounter will become inconsequential.

BCCI @BCCI



Good night from Dubai! 👋



#T20WorldCup #INDvSCO Yet another dominant performance by #TeamIndia to seal an emphatic win 💪Good night from Dubai! 👋 Yet another dominant performance by #TeamIndia to seal an emphatic win 💪Good night from Dubai! 👋#T20WorldCup #INDvSCO https://t.co/r1dzwobfnh

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, if Afghanistan manage to upset the Kiwis and India defeat Namibia, three teams (India, New Zealand, Afghanistan) will end up with six points each. The side with the best net run rate will then progress to the semi-finals.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar