T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer reacts to the news of Richard Kettleborough officiating in India's clash against New Zealand with a hilarious meme

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer once again tickled the funny bones of netizens. This time it was with his reaction to Richard Kettleborough being the on-field umpire for India's crucial encounter against New Zealand on Sunday.

Richard Kettleborough and Marais Erasmus will be the on-field officials for the Super 12's fixture between India and New Zealand. This will be both sides' second match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Wasim Jaffer took to his social media accounts to share a hilarious meme after getting to know the same.

Kettleborough has not been lucky for Virat Kohli and co. in the past. The English umpire has been the on-field official in a number of important matches where team India have ended up on the losing side. Jaffer pointed out the same as he cheekily wished the fans a happy Halloween.

Here's what he posted:

The umpire officiated when India lost the summit clash of the T20 World Cup in 2014 to Sri Lanka. He was also on the field when the side lost the semi-finals of the ICC's 50-over World Cup in 2015.

Moreover, he was the on-field official during India's heartbreaking loss to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. He was also the umpire during Virat Kohli-led side's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India and New Zealand look to secure their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2021

India and New Zealand are slated to battle it out in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, October 31. Dubai International Stadium will host the high-octane clash between the two star-studded sides.

Both sides have started their campaign with a loss against Pakistan and will be keen to bounce back with a thumping victory in their upcoming clash. The result of this contest is expected to have a major impact on both India and New Zealand's semi-final chances. This is why a tooth and nail fight between the teams is on the cards.

