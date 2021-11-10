T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls Kumar Dharmasena ahead of England-New Zealand semi-final clash

Wasim Jaffer is a man with memes for all seasons and ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand, he came up with another gem.

"Hey Kumar, what time does the match start tonight?" Jaffer tweeted, along with a picture of Dharmasena holding up six fingers, from when he gave six runs for the overthrow deflected off Ben Stokes' bat in the 2019 World Cup final between the two countries.

The contentious decision at Lord's has been a major talking point, with England winning the final on boundary count after the match ended in a tie after 50 overs and the Super Over.

Dharmasena has been named among the two umpires for the England-New Zealand match in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: England, New Zealand to face off in blockbuster clash

The match between England and New Zealand promises to be a spectacular affair, with both teams playing some great cricket en route to the knockouts.

England are one of the favourites to win the tournament, having built one of the most explosive white ball batting units and a formidable bowling attack.

They have suffered injuries in the form of Tymal Mills and Jason Roy, but have enough squad depth to ensure they can still put up a strong team for the semi-final match.

England won their first four matches in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, losing only their final game against South Africa. They qualified as toppers in Group 1.

New Zealand began the tournament with a defeat against Pakistan. However, they bounced back with a commanding win against India and then went on to beat Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to go through as the second-placed team in Group 2.

The two teams will face off today at the Sheikh Zayed stadium.

