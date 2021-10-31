T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Jimmy Neesham denies Hardik Pandya a six with stunning one-handed save

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham put in an acrobatic effort at the backward square leg boundary to deny India's Hardik Pandya a six. This happened in their T20 World Cup clash today.

In the 14th over, Hardik Pandya pulled a short delivery from Ish Sodhi. The all-rounder top-edged the ball, and it went up high in the air. Neesham, running back at deep backward square, jumped late. He managed to extend his right arm high enough to keep the ball in and save five runs as India ran just the one.

"REJECTED! Jimmy Neesham stretches his arm out to deny Hardik Pandya the maximum," ICC wrote, sharing the video.

Watch the stunning effort here:

Hardik went on to make 23 (23) before being caught at long-off off Trent Boult's bowling.

T20 World Cup: India's batting woes continue

India's batters struggled against Pakistan in their opening match in the T20 World Cup, and once again they failed to fire in the game against New Zealand.

Trent Boult began the party for the Kiwis with Ishan Kishan's wicket. Kishan came into the team for Suryakumar Yadav, who had complained of back spasms before the match.

KL Rahul hung around until the end of the powerplay. But he too found the fielder in the deep, going for a big shot to give Tim Southee his only wicket of the match.

Rohit Sharma was soon to follow as another attempt at clearing the ropes found the fielder, this time off Ish Sodhi.

Virat Kohli was next to fall for 9 (17) for Sodhi's second wicket of the night.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik tried to rebuild, but New Zealand kept bowling tight and choked India for runs.

In the over after Neesham's stunning save, Pant was castled by Adam Milne. Boult cleaned up Hardik and Shardul Thakur in the penultimate over.

Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 (19) gave India a boost at the end as they finished at 110/7.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A defeat to New Zealand will make it near-impossible for India to progress past the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh