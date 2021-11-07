T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Kagiso Rabada takes final-over hat-trick to earn South Africa last-gasp victory

Kagiso Rabada made a superlative comeback from being hit for three sixes to take a hat-trick in the final over to help South Africa beat England by 10 runs on Sunday. However, it wasn't enough to seal a semi-final berth as the Proteas fell short of Australia on the basis of NRR (net run rate).

With 14 required off the final six balls, Rabada took three wickets on the trot in the first three deliveries to complete his first T20I hat-trick. Kagiso Rabada dismissed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan to claim the third hat-trick of this edition - the others being by Ireland's Curtis Campher and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Watch the clip here:

Incidentally, Kagiso Rabada was earlier taken to the cleaners, conceding 45 runs in his first three overs. But he made a dramatic comeback to complete a hat-trick as South Africa prevailed over table-toppers England.

Kagiso Rabada had Chris Woakes caught at the boundary before Eoin Morgan holed out to Keshav Maharaj at square leg. With the asking rate hovering over the head, Chris Jordan tried to heave one over long-off only to find David Miller as Rabada completed his hat-trick.

This was only the second occasion a bowler has grabbed a hat-trick after getting hit for three sixes in the same match, the only other being Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya who had the honours earlier this year.

South Africa ride Kagiso Rabada's hat-trick to end England's unbeaten run

The Proteas put a brake on Eoin Morgan & Co's unbeaten run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, beating them in a high-scoring thriller in the final Group 1 fixture in Sharjah.

Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen (94* off 60) and Aiden Markram (52* off 25) powered South Africa to 189 runs in their 20 overs. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy gave England a perfect start in the run chase but an untimely injury forced Roy to retire hurt.

Temba Bavuma & Co. utilised the break in momentum to sneak in a couple of wickets before Liam Livingstone unleashed a carnage against Kagiso Rabada, hitting three sixes on the trot. Dwayne Pretorious dismissed the well-set Dawid Malan and Livingstone, before Rabada took his nation home with a timely hat-trick.

Despite the well-earned victory, South Africa failed to qualify for the playoffs as England and Australia progressed from Group 1.

