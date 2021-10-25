T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Babar roars; Virat embraces Rizwan as Pakistan break WC jinx against arch-rivals India

It was a moment of absolute ecstasy for the Pakistan Cricket Team, its supporters in the stadium, and millions watching on their TV sets and online on Sunday night as the Babar Azam-led unit thumped arch-rivals India by ten wickets in Dubai.

The year 2021 has proved to be a nightmare for a proud record over a period of time. If Team India breaching the 'Gabbatoir' wasn't enough, Pakistan scripted a heist not many expected them to pull off.

After years of losing to India in 50-over and the T20 World Cups, Pakistan finally pulled the monkey off their backs in the most stunning fashion as they handed Virat Kohli's men a mauling for the ages.

India vs Pakistan [In pictures]

Shaheen Afridi leads the selfie just like he led Pakistan's bowling attack on Sunday [Image- Twitter]

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were impregnable on Sunday night [Image- Twitter]

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam [Image- Twitter]

MS Dhoni sharing his wisdom with Pakistan cricketers [Image- Twitter]

It was fitting the winning moment came from the bat of skipper Azam when the right-handed opener squeezed an attempted yorker by Mohammed Shami to long-on to knock off the remaining two runs for victory.

Watch the winning moment here:

This is the first time Pakistan have beaten India in a 50/T20 World Cup game. The ledger in T20 WC meetings now stands at 5-1 in favor of Team India.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's powerplay over masterclass sinks India

In the end, it proved to be a perfect outing for Pakistan. Having won the toss to bowl first, Azam couldn't have asked for a better start as Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over Rohit Sharma in the very first over with a vicious inswinging yorker.

Afridi landed a double blow in his next over when he breached KL Rahul's defense to bamboozle his stumps. Suryakumar Yadav nicked off Rizwan in the last over of the powerplay, leaving India reeling at 31/3.

Skipper Kohli (57 off 49 balls) resurrected the innings. He was helped by Rishabh Pant, who smashed a 30-ball 39, during the middle overs.

Kohli anchored the innings beautifully but was dismissed by Shaheen at the wrong time considering the fact that the designated finishers - Ravindra Jadeja (13 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (11 off 8) - failed to deliver on the big night.

With Kohli getting dismissed in the 19th over and Hardik following suit, India lost out on a few runs in the end.

Also Read

As it turned out, it wouldn't have mattered anyway as the duo of Azam (68* off 52) and Rizwan (79* off 55) put the chase in auto-pilot mode against a largely ineffective bowling-unit to seal the deal in emphatic fashion.

Edited by Rohit Mishra