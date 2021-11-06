T20 World Cup 2021: "We all know the reputation of your cricketers" - Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Pakistani fans for accusing India of fixing matches 

Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at a certain section of Pakistani cricket fans for questioning the integrity of Indian cricketers The issue rose in fairness to India's comprehensive victories against Afghanistan and Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran off-spinner alleged that some Pakistani fans took to social media to claim that the two games were fixed. He condemned the online attack by mentioning that Virat Kohli and co. are capable of winning matches by an even bigger margin.

The seasoned campaigner added that everyone lauded the Pakistan team for their dominant victory against arch-rivals India in their opening clash of the competition. However, he was left unimpressed with some netizens for pointing fingers at India's recent victories.

"We accept that Pakistan have played very good cricket and everyone also appreciates them for playing so well against India and beating them. Congratulations on that. But if you start misbehaving by claiming that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, term it unfair, fixed then that is wrong. We all know your cricketers reputation."

Singh also pointed out how Pakistan cricket's reputation has been tarnished in the past on several occasions. Players like Mohammad Amir being found guilty of spot fixing. He added that everyone is aware of what the pacer has done in the past.

"Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India" - Harbhajan Singh

The 41-year-old slammed Pakistani supporters for claiming that the ICC wants India to qualify for the semifinals. He feels that those fans have not been able to digest Pakistan's first-ever win against India in World Cups.

He suggested that they should celebrate the victory, rather than raising such allegations. Singh was not pleased with people on social media targeting Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's loss to India. Here's what Harbhajan said:

"Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups. There is a way to talk and raise questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khann which is pretty cheap and disgraceful," - he added

