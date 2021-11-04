T20 World Cup 2021: "Why make the decision to bowl first versus Sri Lanka?"- Daren Ganga unhappy with West Indies' tactics

Defending champions West Indies have not been at their best in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Caribbean side lost their warm-up games and then suffered big defeats in their Super 12 fixtures against England and South Africa.

The Kieron Pollard-led outfit opened their account with a close win against Bangladesh. Fans had high hopes from West Indies in their remaining matches. However, looking at their performance against Sri Lanka, it seems highly unlikely that the Caribbean side will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Playing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Men in Maroon conceded 189 runs in the first innings. To turn their net run rate positive, West Indies had to chase a 190-run target in seven overs, which they unsurprisingly failed to achieve.

Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga was not satisfied with the team's tactics against Sri Lanka. He wrote on Twitter:

"Tough luck West Indies, team now officially out of ICC T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka's total 154 & counting already means WI are effectively out of semis. Why make the decision to bowl first versus Sri Lanka? Or question NRR system?"

West Indies can spoil Australia's party on the day after tomorrow

West Indies have a negligible chance of qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. But they can make Australia's path to the semifinals challenging by defeating them in their last Super 12 match.

Australia overtook South Africa's net run rate with a magnificent performance against Bangladesh earlier today. Both Australia and South Africa have six points each with one game to go.

If West Indies defeat Australia the day after tomorrow, South Africa's job will become simpler. They will just have to defeat England to qualify without worrying too much about the net run rate.

It will be interesting to see if the West Indies cricket team can end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high.

