T20 World Cup 2022: "The IPL numbers were pedestrian" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel's place in India's side

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Axar Patel, who had an indifferent IPL 2022 with the ball, is unlikely to provide a wicket-taking option for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Axar is not part of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27. The spin-bowling all-rounder is, however, part of the three reserves named for the tournament and could be in the selectors' scheme of things for the T20 World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the spinners who could make the Indian squad for the World Cup. While picking Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav as the top contenders, he had the following to say about Axar:

"Axar Patel - he has played 13 matches if we see from the last World Cup. He has picked up 12 wickets in these matches at an economy of around 8, strike rate is not bad. But the IPL numbers were pedestrian - six wickets in 13 matches, an average of 53 and an economy of 7.5."

Chopra pointed out that much like Jadeja and Ashwin, Axar is not a wicket-taking weapon. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"Once again - Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin - it doesn't seem all three of these bowlers will give you one to one-and-a-half wickets in every match. That will not happen, they might give you one wicket in two matches, or two in three, something like that."

Axar is likely seen as a backup for Jadeja in the Indian squad. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder could be on the selectors' radar if the latter is unable to overcome the fitness issues that have laid him low in recent times.

"We don't know when he will play" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar suffered an injury while playing for Lancashire

Chopra highlighted that Washington Sundar's frequent injuries have almost ruled him out of contention. He observed:

"There are two other names - Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar. Sundar has gotten injured again, we don't even know if he will be able to go to Zimbabwe also or not. We don't know when he will play."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Washington Sundar is doubtful for the Zimbabwe ODI series. (Source - Cricbuzz) Washington Sundar is doubtful for the Zimbabwe ODI series. (Source - Cricbuzz)

Chopra concluded by pointing out that Varun Chakravarthy, who was picked as a strike weapon at the last T20 World Cup, has fallen off the radar. The reputed commentator said:

"Varun Chakravarthy has disappeared totally. He has not played even one international match since the World Cup. IPL numbers also - he picked up six wickets in 11 matches, once again hasn't really set the world on fire."

Both Sundar and Chakravarthy are unlikely to be in contention for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. Neither of them has played a T20I this year and might not be in the selectors' thoughts, considering the plethora of spin-bowling options they already have at their disposal.

