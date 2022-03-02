"It takes one IPL to change things" - Aakash Chopra picks his batters for the Indian T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra has made his choice of batters who will make his Indian T20 World Cup squad at the moment.

Team India currently seem to have an embarrassment of riches in the batting department. It would be an arduous task for the selectors to make their final picks if all these batters continue in the same form as they approach the selection day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw will be fighting for one spot. He elaborated:

"We have a love for left-right opening combination. So Ishan Kishan is going to be there for that option. One out of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw will be selected. Ishan Kishan is first in the race at the moment but it takes one IPL to change things. Ruturaj Gaikwad is last in this list at the moment. Prithvi Shaw can jump and go ahead because he is disruptive."

While highlighting that Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are certain picks, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that all three of them could be opening options. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli - I am actually keeping all three of them as opening options. Any of them can go at No. 3, although Kohli is the designated No. 3 but why can't Kohli be an opener? I am just going to throw it out there. India's best players are going to open and both bat explosively and if both play well, no one else will get to bat."

Kohli had expressed his wish to open for Team India ahead of the previous T20 World Cup. Although the idea was shelved ahead of the tournament, it will be interesting to see if the team management wants to exercise that option now.

"Shreyas Iyer will definitely be a part of the team" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer has been in scintillating form of late

Aakash Chopra added that there is no debate on the selection of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in the middle order. He observed:

"In the middle order, a slight middle muddle is generally there. In my opinion, Shreyas Iyer will definitely be a part of the team, there should be no doubt about that. Suryakumar Yadav - there should not be any doubt about that as well. Rishabh Pant - I feel no doubt should be there here also."

The 44-year-old concluded by highlighting that all bases are covered through these batting selections. Aakash Chopra said:

"This makes it your seven - four opening options and three for the middle. These seven players are almost confirmed, I don't think there will be much scope of change there. Rishabh Pant is a wicketkeeper, leftie, middle-order and X-factor. Rahul is another keeper option and if Ishan Kishan is there, it makes it three."

The aforementioned players almost pick themselves in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 at the moment. But choosing the top five amongst these could be a headache, with Team India likely to field a batting all-rounder at No. 6.

