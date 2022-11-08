T20 World Cup 2022: "All the things a modern white ball player needs" - Nasser Hussain lavishes praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Former England batter Nasser Hussain has termed India's Suryakumar Yadav as a 'freakish talent', who justifies the tag of a 360-degree player.

Yadav, who made his international debut in March 2021, appears to be England's biggest threat ahead of the semifinal clash in Adelaide on Thursday. The 32-year-old has been in red hot form and also has a T20I hundred against England, which he scored this year in Nottingham.

In his column for the Daily Mail, the reputed commentator observed how Yadav hits shots in unusual areas using his supple wrists and that he has all the skills of a modern white ball player. He wrote:

"SKY is a freakish talent. The term ‘a 360 degree player’ can be overused, but it is true in his case. He hits balls from outside off-stump over deep square leg for six. He has wrists and levers that strike the ball in incredibly unusual areas. And he has power, bat speed and all the things a modern white ball player needs. It is hard to find any weakness, but his record against slow left-arm spin is the only thing that doesn't really stand out."

Hussain also hailed Kohli's heroics against Pakistan in Melbourne and loved how he paced his innings.

"India’s dynamism will come at three and four where Virat Kohli is still the master and now has a considerable apprentice in SKY. I don’t think I have ever seen a better white ball innings than the one Kohli played against Pakistan in the group stage at Melbourne. The way he paced his innings as well as some of the shots he played at the end - like hitting Haris Rauf straight back over his head for six - were remarkable."

Kohli, the tournament's highest run-getter, opened with a 52-ball 82 against Pakistan as India sealed a thrilling win in Melbourne. Chasing 160 for victory, India's top order collapsed before the former captain steered them over the line.

"Kohli always seems to get the job done" - Nasser Hussain

Hussain lauded Kohli for his determination to succeed and is wary of his imposing record at the Adelaide Oval, adding:

"Kohli always seems to get the job done. He is such a street fighter. He loves the combat, and he loves the battle. The way he works the situation, knowing when to sit in and when to go, is phenomenal, and he has a love affair with the Adelaide Oval."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

The 33-year-old has scored two half-centuries in as many games at the venue, scoring 154 runs and striking at 155.56.

