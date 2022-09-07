T20 World Cup 2022: Complete India schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Team India are among the favorites to win the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. The Men in Blue have been in imperious form in the shortest format over the course of the last few months. They are on the lookout to win their second title in the competition.

Rohit Sharma's side have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage of the competition. They will be joined by two more teams following the culmination of the preliminary qualification round.

The runner-up from Group A and the winner of Group B of the qualifiers will be placed in Group 2 to forge six members. Out of those, two will qualify for the semi-finals.

ANI @ANI Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced. India placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh & two qualifiers in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. India will square off against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on October 23 at the MCG Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced. India placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh & two qualifiers in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. India will square off against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on October 23 at the MCG https://t.co/M4QMuMaDOq

The Men in Blue will begin the tournament with a clash against Babar Azam's side at the MCG. The iconic stadium is the only venue where India will compete twice during the group stage. Sydney, Adelaide and Perth are scheduled to host the remainder of the matches.

All of Team India's matches at the 2022 T20 World Cup will be contested during the timeframe between 6PM - 7PM local time.

However, time will vary slightly for the Indian audience since Australia boasts three different time zones. The contest against South Africa in Perth is slated to start at 4:30 PM IST, with the coastal city located on the western side of the country.

With the rest of the matches taking place in the eastern part of the country, the timings vary from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM IST.

India Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 - India vs Pakistan; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

October 27 - India vs A2; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 12:30 PM IST

October 30 - India vs South Africa; Perth Stadium, Perth - 4:30 PM IST

November 2 - India vs Bangladesh; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1:30 PM IST

November 6 - India vs B1; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

