T20 World Cup 2022: “Play fearless cricket, don’t be afraid of failure” - Kamran Akmal’s message to Pakistan ahead of final against England

Kamran Akmal has urged Pakistan to play fearless cricket and not be afraid to fail in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Babar Azam and Co. will take on the Jos Buttler-led outfit in what is being billed as a rematch of the 1992 ODI World Cup final played at the same venue. Thirty years ago, Imran Khan’s cornered tigers created history, winning their first and only ODI World Cup title.

Akmal is backing Babar to come up with an encore on Sunday. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he shared a message for the Pakistan team ahead of the final. The 40-year-old said:

“Play fearless cricket, don’t be afraid of failure. Pakistan need to play with a plan and dominate proceedings. If they are worried about failing, they will panic and come under pressure. They should not think that England have Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. Instead, they should think that they have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, who bowl at 140 kmph plus.

“They need to focus on their plus points - have confidence in their match-winning bowlers. They should not take any pressure of the opponents. In the final, everyone is the same. They should play with a big heart, like they did in 1992, when they captured the (ODI) World Cup.”

Pakistan reached the final on the back of thumping New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final. England, on the other hand, thrashed Team India by 10 wickets in a thoroughly dominating display in the semi-finals.

“We have quick pacers who can exploit the conditions" - Akmal reckons MCG will suit Pakistan’s fast bowlers

On Pakistan’s game plan for the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Akmal opined that their fast bowlers must look to get rid of England’s top order inside the powerplay. He elaborated:

“If Pakistan can get rid of England’s top two early, inside the first six overs, then they can stop them to around 140-150. In the first match that was played in Melbourne, we saw that the pitch suited fast bowlers. We have quick pacers who can exploit the conditions. They have to stick to their plans.”

England openers Hales and Buttler have been in superlative form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While the former has smashed 211 runs at a strike rate of 148.59, the England captain has 199 runs to his name at a strike rate of 143.17. The duo added a record 170 runs in their semi-final triumph over India.

