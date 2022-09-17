T20 World Cup 2022: "He spoke because PCB hasn't done anything" - Kamran Akmal on Shahid Afridi's statement on Shaheen Afridi's injury

Veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not supporting the injured Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation in London.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, September 17, he suggested that Shahid Afridi was forced to speak about Shaheen spending his own money on rehab because the Pakistani board didn't make any arrangements. He mentioned that the former captain wouldn't have made such a statement if PCB had borne all the expenses.

Akmal also pointed out how Shaheen was made to travel with the team to the Netherlands and also to the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE despite his injury. He opined that the medical team wasted a lot of time, which is why the pacer decided to go to London for his treatment.

Akmal explained:

"The PCB chairman must sack the guys responsible for the Shaheen Afridi fiasco. Did Ramiz Raja ask if Afridi's treatment was happening under the PCB's supervision? What about the travel and accommodation expenses?

"Shahid Afridi would never have made such a statement if PCB had paid for all the expenses. He spoke because PCB hasn't done anything. The medical team initially wasted 35-40 days by making him travel with the team."

Akmal further stated that Shaheen would have been fully fit for the seven-match home T20I series against England if he had departed for London earlier. He blamed PCB's medical staff for mishandling the team's premier bowler by not providing him with timely treatment.

The 40-year-old highlighted how Shaheen was able to resume training just days after he reached London. He remarked that the PCB doctors, on the other hand, just made the speedster tape up his injured knee when he was with the squad.

On this, Akmal said:

"Shaheen was forced to go to London as PCB's medical team didn't provide him any proper treatment. He did the right thing by departing for London instead of wasting more time. If he had made this decision a bit earlier, he would have been playing the home series against England.

"Just two days after reaching London, he was able to resume his training. Whereas, the PCB medical team made him tape his knee when he was at the ICC Academy. This shows how incompetent the medical staff is."

Afridi sustained a knee injury while playing a Test match against Sri Lanka in July. He has been on the sidelines since then and is expected to make his much-awaited return with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"PCB has not done anything to support Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation" - Kamran Akmal

Akmal went on to say that the PCB failed to make any arrangements for Shaheen's travel and accommodation. He even stated that the board was trying to hide the truth by saying that they had arranged the doctor for the bowler.

The Pakistani board recently revealed that it will make all the logistical arrangements for batter Fakhar Zaman, who is said to have injured his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup 2022.

Akmal, however, believes that this is just a damage control measure on the PCB's part, as it has received a lot of criticism lately due to Shaheen's injury. He said:

"The PCB has not done anything to support Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation in London. The board says they have arranged the doctors, but Shahid Afridi has said that it was he who made the arrangements. The PCB is just trying to do damage control by sending Fakhar Zaman to London for his rehab."

The PCB has confirmed that Shaheen is recovering well in London and is expected to regain his full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The latest edition of the premier ICC event is set to be played in October and November this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far