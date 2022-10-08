T20 World Cup 2022: "I have been a big fan of Rohit Sharma" - Sir Vivian Richards on Team India captain

West Indian cricket icon Sir Vivian Richards recently stated that he has always admired Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

During a conversation with sports journalist Vimal Kumar, Richards mentioned that he had been a fan of Sharma even before he took over the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli. The former cricketer stated:

"I have always liked Rohit and especially when Virat was the captain. I have been a big fan of Rohit even before he became the captain."

Sharma is currently in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue have begun their preparations for the showpiece event in Perth. They are scheduled to face Western Australia in two practice matches on October 10 and 13.

"I admire Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli" - Sir Vivian Richards on India's batting stars

Vivian Richards also heaped praise on ace batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for their immense contributions to the success of the Indian team. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how there is mutual respect between them.

The former cricketer highlighted that India has consistently produced outstanding batters throughout the years and stated that it's a joy to watch such players. Richards added:

"There is mutual respect between me and Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. I do have a lot of respect for what they have achieved. I admire Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

"I admire him and all those individuals who have built Indian cricket and played a vital role in making it the place it is today. I am a fan of good batsmen and you guys mean that great batsmen have always come to India."

Vivian Richards has been vocal about his admiration towards Tendulkar and Kohli. He often supported Tendulkar during his playing days, even when the batter went through slumps in form. The West Indian is also a fan of Kohli's batting and has lauded the right-hander on several occasions.

