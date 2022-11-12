T20 World Cup 2022: "I fancy Jos Buttler and his side to avenge that 1992 50-over final defeat on this same ground" - Nasser Hussain

Former England top-order batter Nasser Hussain believes Jos Buttler's side could stop Pakistan from replicating their 1992 heroics in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons England will be a force to be reckoned with if they play how they did against India in the semi-final.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a 1992 World Cup re-match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, albeit in a different format. All-rounder Imran Khan ushered Pakistan to World Cup glory 30 years ago at the same venue, beating Graham Gooch-led England by 22 runs.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain acknowledged the strength of the English side and backed them to lift the trophy but warned fans against underestimating Pakistan.

"So Pakistan will be a big threat but, as I said after the semifinal, if England play as they did against India they can beat any side. I fancy Jos Buttler and his side to avenge that 1992 50-over final defeat on this same ground. But once they get that cornered tigers mentality, you would be a fool to write off Pakistan."

After losses in consecutive games, Pakistan seemed on the brink. However, South Africa's shock defeat to the Netherlands cleared their path to the semifinals. They beat Bangladesh to progress to the last four, where they brushed aside New Zealand to reach their third T20 World Cup final.

"He has that fearless arrogance of youth" - Nasser Hussain on Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain heaped praise on young batter Mohammad Haris for his aggressive gameplay and filling in well for the injured Fakhar Zaman. He added:

"Pakistan have found a little gem here in the form of 21-year-old Mohammad Haris. Once Fakhar Zaman was injured and out of the squad, they needed someone a bit more explosive after the openers and Haris has been just that man in the last couple of games. He has that fearless arrogance of youth and has given them another attacking option to complement the likes of Shan Masood, who is more orthodox."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Learn more about the man they call 'Mr Google': Mohammad Haris, Pakistan's most prolific six-hitter this tournament and striking at 162, has been the breakout star of the #T20WorldCup Learn more about the man they call 'Mr Google': cricketa.us/3hCbD1G Mohammad Haris, Pakistan's most prolific six-hitter this tournament and striking at 162, has been the breakout star of the #T20WorldCup Learn more about the man they call 'Mr Google': cricketa.us/3hCbD1G https://t.co/rM5fTkgdTq

Haris first played in the tournament against South Africa, hitting 28 off 11 while batting at number three. The right-handed batter slammed a 26-ball 30 against New Zealand in the semifinal to make it a comfortable run chase for his team.

