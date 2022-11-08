T20 World Cup 2022: "I just need Virat to have a day off" - Kevin Pietersen backs England to beat India in the upcoming semi-final clash

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen feels that Jos Buttler and Co. have the upper hand over India in their upcoming semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. He added that Virat Kohli's contribution could play a key factor in deciding the fate of the game.

The two teams will lock horns at the T20 World Cup for the first time in a decade. India were the runaway winners when they last crossed paths in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka.

Both teams have come a long way since then and have evolved into powerhouses in white-ball cricket. Glistened and bestowed with match-winners in their squad, the surplus of talent has been a running theme for the two nations in recent times.

Predicting that England will have the last laugh over India and claim a spot in the finals of the tournament, Pietersen wrote on his blog for Betway:

"At the Adelaide Oval, I think England beat India. With the quality running through the England side, I really do. But I just need Virat to have a day off."

Kohli has been in fine touch over the course of the tournament, rekindling his love for Australian conditions. He scored 246 runs in the Super 12 stage with the aid of three unbeaten fifties to his name.

Pietersen added:

"The biggest takeaway from this T20 World Cup is that it doesn't matter who is on your team sheet, or what the badge is on your team sheet. On any given day, in the shortest form of the game, one or two players have a really good game and anyone can beat you."

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

'I think the world of cricket wants to see Pakistan take on India in the final" - Kevin Pietersen

While India topped Group 2 with a comfortable win over Zimbabwe, arch-rivals Pakistan claimed the second spot in unforgettable fashion.

Down and out at one stage, the Men in Green were with only two points after playing three matches. Despite beating South Africa comprehensively, the odds were stacked against Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, South Africa's shocking loss to the Netherlands on the final day of the group stage paved the way for Babar Azam and Co. to make it to the semi-finals.

Predicting that Pakistan will defeat New Zealand and set up a grand finale against England, Pietersen wrote:

"I think the world of cricket wants to see Pakistan take on India in the final, but there's a very good chance it's going to be England v Pakistan."

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, October 9.

Who will make it to the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

