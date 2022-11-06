T20 World Cup 2022: "I'm not going to retire. Not just yet" - Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch has declared that he is not going to hang up his boots just yet despite their group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 and his form concerns. With Australia not set to play a T20I until August 2023, the veteran stated that he will weigh his options during the break.

Finch, who captained Australia to their first T20 World Cup crown in 2021, was unsuccessful in replicating it on home soil. Australia learned their fate on Sunday when England clinched a last-over victory over Sri Lanka, eliminating the defending champions from the competition.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Finch played down any retirement calls and said he is looking forward to playing in the Big Bash League (BBL). The Victorian said he is happy with his career regardless of what fate holds.

As quoted by Fox Sports, the 35-year-old said:

"No, I'm not going to retire. Not just yet. I’ll play Big Bash and see where we sit after that, but I’m still enjoying playing cricket, playing T20. There’s not another international T20 until August, so there’s quite a long break. Still plenty of time to be able to weigh all that up. It’s been a pretty good ride regardless of what happens."

The Aussie captain mostly blew hot and cold throughout the tournament. His knock of 63 off 44 deliveries against Ireland in Brisbane in a must-win game stood out.

Aaron Finch has retired from one-day international cricket

Aaron Finch walks off after his final ODI innings. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter had retired from the 50-over format in September. The 35-year-old's final game in 50-over cricket came against New Zealand in Cairns, where he managed only five runs. However, he got a fitting finish as Australia won by 25 runs.

The Men in Yellow will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting from November 17th. Right-arm paceman Pat Cummins will succeed the veteran opener as Australia's ODI captain for the same.

