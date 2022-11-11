T20 World Cup 2022: "I'm passing the phone to Badshah!" - Babar Azam given new title by Pakistan teammate Shadab Khan [Watch] 

In a fun video uploaded on the T20 World Cup's official Instagram profile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been christened as the 'Badshah' (Emperor) of his team. The video shows Pakistan players passing the phone to a teammate and referring to them not by their names but by the title most suited to them.

The video ends with Shadab Khan passing the phone to Babar and doing so with these words:

"Hi, I am passing the phone to 'Badshah'"

The video starts with Mohammad Nawaz passing the phone to the 'smartest person' Shaheen Shah Afridi, who then passes it to his 'best buddy' Haris Rauf. Rauf passes it on to the 'fun-loving' person Naseem Shah, who passes it to the 'Einstein' of the team - Shan Masood.

Masood then passes it to the 'most entertaining' person in the team Shadab Khan, who concludes the passing sequence by referring to Babar as the 'Badshah'.

Babar Azam is fully deserving of this title as he has been the best batsman in his team for a long period now, across formats. He was having a lean patch in the ongoing World Cup but rose to the occasion in the semi-final against New Zealand with a fine 53 in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Babar's partnership of 105 with Mohammad Rizwan paved the way for an easy win over the Black Caps which took their side to the final.

Babar Azam could etch his name in history books

After failing to notch up a single fifty in his previous six innings before the semi-final against New Zealand, Babar Azam finally ended the drought this past Wednesday.

He needed a bit of luck as the prolific batsman was dropped on 0 by Devon Conway off Trent Boult. Thereafter, Babar displayed his class as strokes flowed from his blade to all corners of the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was eventually dismissed for 53 while trying to go for a big hit.

In the big final on Sunday (13 November), Pakistan will face England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Babar Azam could join Imran Khan Niazi and Younis Khan as the only Pakistan captains to lift a World Cup if his side wins on Sunday.

Interestingly, Imran Khan also saw his team come back from the brink in his World Cup-winning campaign in Australia, in 1992. Also, the ongoing edition is being held in Australia, the same country which played co-host in the 1992 edition. To add to the similarities, the finalists in the two editions are also the same.

Only time will tell whether the ending of the 2022 T20 World Cup would also be similar to the ODI World Cup in 1992, with Pakistan lifting the trophy.

