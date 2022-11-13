T20 World Cup 2022: "I don't think he will make runs today" - Aakash Chopra doesn't expect Babar Azam to fire in PAK vs ENG final

Aakash Chopra doesn't expect Babar Azam to fire with the bat in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 final clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Babar failed to reach the double-digit mark in the Men in Green's first four games of the tournament. He followed up a 25-run knock against Bangladesh with a half-century against New Zealand in the semi-finals and seemed to be getting his touch back.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on Pakistan's batting. Regarding their skipper, he said:

"The batting form has come at the right time. Babar was not scoring runs, he batted well in the semi-finals. He is still second fiddle if you make him stand next to Mohammad Rizwan. The captain scoring runs is a good thing but I don't think he will make runs today. Even if he scores runs, he will do it extremely slowly."

Chopra feels Mohammad Rizwan will also not find it easy against the moving ball. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"Mohammad Rizwan is a key player because he drives the game fast. But seaming conditions - Chris Woakes, Sam Curran - he might get troubled there. Ben Stokes might also pick up a wicket at the start in this match."

Rizwan also scored his first half-century of the tournament in the last-four clash against the Black Caps. The wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 160 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 109.58 in Pakistan's six games.

"The opposition team will catch him" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris provided the required impetus to the Pakistan innings in their last three matches.

While expecting the England bowlers to get the better of Mohammad Haris, Chopra feels the other Pakistan middle-order batters will be their driving force. He stated:

"Mohammad Haris has the ability to play big shots but this is a huge ground. The opposition team will catch him, he will try to hit but it won't strike. Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab and Nawaz are going to be this team's engine room - I am expecting that if they score runs this team will reach 150."

Chopra placed Pakistan's bowling on a high pedestal. The renowned commentator observed:

"Pakistan's bowling is amazing. They realized they will have to do something different after losing to India. They started playing with four fast bowlers and two spinners which in my opinion makes them the best bowling team in the tournament, I am talking about all conditions."

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar Pakistan’s strength - Top class bowling attack. In Afridi and Rauf they have two of the best T20 fast bowlers in the world. Spinners who can bat. Shadab being one of the best T20 all rounders in the world. Pakistan’s strength - Top class bowling attack. In Afridi and Rauf they have two of the best T20 fast bowlers in the world. Spinners who can bat. Shadab being one of the best T20 all rounders in the world.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, with 10 wickets apiece, are Pakistan's most successful bowlers heading into the final. All their bowlers have been quite economical, with Mohammad Nawaz having the worst economy rate of 7.44.

Poll : Will Babar Azam score a half-century in the T20 World Cup final? Yes No 0 votes