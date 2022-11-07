T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announces Marais Erasmus as one of the umpires for the semifinals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the list of umpires for the two semifinal matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier on Monday. Richard Illingworth, who stood in the World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand, is the on-field umpire for the semifinal match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Marais Erasmus will be the second on-field umpire for the Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal match. The third umpire for the big game will be Richard Kettleborough, while Michael Gough has been named the fourth umpire. Chris Broad will serve as the match referee for this match.

The second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place between India and England this Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for this match. Chris Gaffaney will serve as the third umpire, with Rod Tucker being the fourth umpire.

Former Australian cricketer David Boon is the match referee for the India vs England semifinal match.

List of umpires and match officials for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

9 November – New Zealand v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November – India v England, Adelaide Oval – Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).

Who are the umpires for T20 World Cup 2022 Final?

The umpires for the T20 World Cup final match are yet to be announced. According to a release by the ICC, the board will name the officials for the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the semifinal round culminates.

It will be interesting to see which two teams make it to the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

