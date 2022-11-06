T20 World Cup 2022: “If you had six Suryakumars, I’d have all six of them” - Tom Moody hails Team India’s star performer

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has hailed in-form Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav, stating that if he had the choice to play six Suryakumars, he would play all six of them.

The 32-year-old has been in magnificent form for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. In five matches, he has clobbered 225 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 193.97. He was the Player of the Match on Sunday (November 6) as well for his blazing knock of 61* in 25 balls against Zimbabwe.

There will be high hopes from the right-handed stroke-maker when the Men in Blue take on England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on November 10. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Moody was asked if Team India would be tempted to push SKY up the order to try and maximize the gains from his form, particularly with skipper Rohit Sharma struggling. Disagreeing with the suggestion, he replied:

“If you had six Suryakumars, I’d have all six of them. That’s always the case when you have got a player of that caliber and someone who is in that red-hot form. He can bat anywhere. No question about that. But, he’s feeling very comfortable in that position (No.4). I would keep him there.”

Before his half-century against Zimbabwe on Sunday, Suryakumar had smashed 51* against Netherlands, 68 against South Africa and a quick-fire 30 against Bangladesh.

“I’d be keeping him in the side” - Moody backs Pant to retain spot in playing XI for semifinal

India made only one change for their Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was given a rest, while Rishabh Pant was drafted into the playing XI. He was dismissed for 3, trying to go after Sean Williams.

Despite the youngster’s failure, Moody batted for his inclusion in the Indian team for the semifinal against England as well. Explaining his views, he commented:

“I’d be keeping him (Pant) in the side. He offers more against England. I like the idea of having a left-hander against Adil Rashid. He is a big match player and this is a big match. I’ve seen this guy in Australia in a different format do things that leave you walking away with your mouth wide open.”

Former India batter Robin Uthappa also backed Moody’s observation and chipped in:

“In Adelaide, given the square boundaries are as small as they can be in Australia, with Adil Rashid there, Rishabh Pant is the best option to take him down.”

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday to top the points table in Group 2 and set up a clash with England in the knockouts.

