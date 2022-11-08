Aakash Chopra believes that team India have erred tactically by not giving Yuzvendra Chahal any matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

He suggested that skipper Rohit Sharma may have missed a trick by leaving the leg spinner out during the group stage. The former cricketer opined that one cannot expect Chahal to perform well if he is added to the side for the semi-final, given that he hasn't had enough opportunities of late.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Indian think tank should not have treated Chahal in this way, considering that they don't do the same in the case of senior players like Rohit himself, Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul.

Speaking about Chahal's exclusion from playing XI on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained:

"Rohit Sharma has done a decent job as captain. But how can you test someone's captaincy? If it is about selecting the right playing XI, then I am not completely happy with the current lineup. I believe Yuzvendra Chahal should have been there, but you benched him.

"If you bring him now, and if he doesn't do well, it's not his fault, as he hasn't had enough game time. You cannot ask a player to play directly in the semi-final. If you don't treat Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or KL Rahul this way, then why treat Chahal this way? India have missed a trick by not playing him."

Chahal is yet to feature in a single match at this year's showpiece event. The Men in Blue have gone with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their spin bowling options in an attempt to also add some depth to their batting.

"They didn't think he was worthy of being in the playing XI even once" - Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel's absence

Chopra questioned Team India's approach by highlighting how Harshal Patel was considered to be one of their frontline bowlers on the road to the T20 World Cup 2022.

He noted that while the pacer was said to be an integral part of India's T20 team, the management decided to bench him during the ICC event. Harshal has not played a single game. Chopra claimed that the side failed to plan well ahead of such an important tournament.

Chopra added:

"The Indian team management have made a lot of mistakes prior to the T20 World Cup 2022. They felt that Harshal Patel was their gun player. But they have not given him a single chance during the competition. In fact, they didn't think he was worthy of being in the playing XI even once. I am disappointed with the planning."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The contest is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

