T20 World Cup 2022: “You will win if you are willing to take risks” - Imran Khan shares message for Pakistan ahead of final against England

Pakistan legend and former captain Imran Khan shared a message for the team ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Imran urged Babar Azam and co. to enjoy the day, while also advising them to be willing to take risks.

Incidentally, Imran was the captain when Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup at the MCG. On that occasion as well, their opponents were England. There have been some striking similarities in Pakistan’s 1992 and 2022 World Cup campaigns, giving fans and former cricketers from the country hope that this could be their year at the ICC event.

Taking to his official Twitter handle ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final, the former Pakistan prime minister wrote:

“My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it.

“Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; that means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success,” the former all-rounder added.

Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents;

Imran top scored with 72 in the 1992 World Cup final against England. Defending a total of 249, Pakistan went on to win by 22 runs as Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets each.

Pakistan off to nervous start in T20 World Cup 2022 final against England

Sent into bat after losing the toss in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG, Pakistan got off to a nervous start, reaching 68/2 at the halfway stage of their innings. The batting side had high hopes from Mohammad Rizwan, but he was bowled for 15 off 14 balls.

Young Mohammad Haris, who had played some terrific cameos in previous games, also could not get going. He was dismissed for 8 off 12 balls, looking to go after leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Pakistan skipper Babar (32 off 28) also fell to Rashid as the batting side lost their third wicket with 84 runs on the board.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes