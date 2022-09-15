T20 World Cup 2022: India-Pakistan clash at MCG officially sold out; standing room tickets sold out within minutes

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup is set to have a sell-out crowd as per the ICC after all of the tickets were purchased. The Super 12s clash is slated to be hosted by the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

The organizers released an additional 4000 standing-room tickets on a first come-first serve basis as well. Those tickets were also sold out within minutes of their release on August 25.

Tickets for other matches of the tournament are still up for grabs, barring the double-header in Sydney on October 27. The two matches on that day will see South Africa take on Bangladesh and India meet the runners-up from Group A.

A couple of high-profile matches are also on the verge of being sold out with more than a month left for the tournament to commence. The opening Super 12s encounter between Australia and New Zealand is one of the prime examples.

A doubleheader with Pakistan facing the Group A runner-up, and India facing off against South Africa at Perth Stadium are the other matches attracting plenty of attention.

The ICC released a brief statement regarding ticket sales, which read:

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available."

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the preliminary qualification stage on October 16. The Super 12s stage is scheduled to start on October 22.

Over 500,00 tickets already sold for the 2022 T20 World Cup

A total of 44 matches will be played in the span of nearly a month, with all seven venues operating in full capacity over the course of the T20 World Cup. A total of 500,000 tickets have already been purchased, with the number set to go higher as the tournament approaches.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said:

“We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event."

Tetley added:

"There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available."

Australia are the defending champions following their triumph in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

The build-up to the tournament has slowly picked up heat over the past few weeks. A schedule detailing the warm-up fixtures has been released, while teams have also made official squad announcements as they head into the final leg of their preparations.

