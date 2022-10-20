T20 World Cup 2022: "India have produced high-quality fast bowling" - Ricky Ponting on evolution of cricket 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting recently spoke about how cricket has evolved significantly in modern times with teams breaking stereotypes over recent years.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Ponting mentioned how Asian teams, who are mostly known for their spin attacks, have started producing champion fast bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized how both India and Pakistan have been successful in creating a formidable pace attack.

He explained:

"If you think about it now, Pakistan have probably had a fast bowling culture over the last 20–25 years, more so than the spinners. In their last 10 or 15 years in international cricket, India have produced high-quality fast bowling as well.

"When you used to go to the subcontinent, whether it was India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka, you'd be facing a lot of spin bowling and not a lot of fast bowling. That has changed dramatically over the last 30 or 35 years that I've been in and around the game."

Notably, Team India's current fast bowling line-up is hailed as one of the best in world cricket by fans and critics alike. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

The new crop of seamers have done a tremendous job across formats and have been instrumental in the side securing monumental victories overseas.

"Competitions like the IPL and the CPL have played a huge part in the crossovers of different cultures" - Ricky Ponting

Ponting further went on to say how franchise-based T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) have benefited several cricketers, breaking cultural barriers between players and coaches.

The 2003 World Cup-winning captain highlighted that such competitions have provided a great platform for cricketers, giving them an opportunity to train and play under the guidance of coaches from different countries.

He added:

"Competitions like the IPL and the CPL have played a huge part in the crossover of different cultures and the understanding of different cultures in different countries. Also, when you think of players playing in those environments, they have also got coaches from different countries coaching in different tournaments as well."

Ponting has had a long-standing association with the IPL both as a player and as a coach.

He played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. The former Aussie batter served as the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year's cash-rich league and is expected to be at the helm of the franchise's coaching staff next season as well.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes