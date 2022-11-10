T20 World Cup 2022: "It was like a boxing bout but at two different weight divisions" - Eoin Morgan hails England after a dominant win over India 

Former England captain Eoin Morgan was surprised by his old side's complete dominance over India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). Morgan stated that the contest was like a lopsided boxing contest.

England hammered India to win by ten wickets in the semi-final to progress to the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales spearheaded the dominant win after the bowlers restricted the Men in Blue to 168 by electing to bowl first.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan observed that England made a strong Indian outfit look very ordinary and hailed Buttler's captaincy to outsmart the Indian batters. The Irishman said:

"They made a very good Indian side look ordinary and that is very difficult to do. It was like a boxing bout but at two different weight divisions. A performance like that involves planning, executing and then putting them to bed. Jos Buttler has had an unbelievable game as captain.

"He used Moeen Ali, he used Chris Jordan, and their experience was evident. Against KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli - they out-thought them, out-executed them and made them look like an average team."

While Hardik Pandya exploded towards the end of the Indian innings, the top-order batters struggled for momentum. The side's most in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav perished for 14 while Virat Kohli chipped in with another half-century. Pandya top-scored with 63.

"Certainly feels like it's as close to perfect as we can get" - England captain Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are pumped after a dominant win. (Credits: Getty)

Buttler, who stayed unbeaten at 80, hailed England for bouncing back after their loss against Ireland and stated that it is satisfying to win comprehensively under pressure. The keeper-batter said, as quoted by the BBC:

"It certainly feels like it's as close to perfect as we can get. The Ireland game certainly does feel a long time ago. But we have shown character as a group since then, in a huge game against New Zealand, and then tonight to put in our best performance.

"I'm immensely proud of the guys. To do it on a day like today in such a high-pressure game is immensely satisfying."

The unbroken stand of 170 between the skipper and Hales is also the highest in T20 World Cup knockouts.

