T20 World Cup 2022: "Jos Buttler too deep inside crease"- Fans react to England skipper's tactic to avoid Mankading

England skipper Jos Buttler played a captain's innings, leading the Three Lions from the front with a batting masterclass. Buttler raced to his half-century alongside Alex Hales at the other end as England crossed the 100-run mark without the loss of any wickets.

The England batter took an interesting approach while waiting at the other end during Ravi Ashwin's over. Buttler, who was a victim of Mankading by Ashwin during IPL ensured he stood way deep inside the non-striker's crease to deny Ashwin any chance of an encore. Following his move, the Twitterati reacted in a fun way.

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli propel India to a challenging total but England win by a canter

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli delivered with the willow to take India to a competitive total of 168/6 in 20 overs. India struggled to get going in the first 15 overs but Pandya and Virat stitched 68 runs in the last five overs to propel India.

Hardik smashed a 33-ball 63 while Kohli notched up his fourth half-century. Chris Jordan managed to pick up three wickets for England while Adil Rashid was once again brilliant with an economical spell of 1/20 in his 4 overs.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The Three Lions made two changes to their starting XI. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out due to injuries, with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing the injured duo.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, went with the same team that played in their final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, implying Rishabh Pant retained his place. England chased down the total with four overs to spare and 10 wickets in hand, making a mockery of the chase. They will face Pakistan in the final.

