T20 World Cup 2022: "Let's not fool ourselves" - Aakash Chopra on India's problems ahead of the semis

Aakash Chopra has highlighted a couple of problems that could prove to be India's stumbling blocks in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

The Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. The win helped them finish atop the group and they will now lock horns with England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rohit Sharma's indifferent returns with the bat as an area of concern. He elaborated:

"The runs did not come from Rohit Sharma's bat once again. Let's not fool ourselves. We are all Indian fans, when we talk about Babar and Temba not scoring runs, we should also say that Rohit is not making runs."

Chopra pointed out that the Indian skipper's only substantial knock was a chancy effort against the Netherlands. The former India batter observed:

"He has scored one fifty in five matches, that too was a scratchy fifty, where a catch was dropped as well, and it was a fifty against the Netherlands. Here also you got out, trying to pull a short ball, a fielder was standing in the deep, that's a problem."

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma is clearly out of form, he needs time to settle in and then KL Rahul plays maiden overs and puts pressure and then scores his 50. Rohit Sharma is clearly out of form, he needs time to settle in and then KL Rahul plays maiden overs and puts pressure and then scores his 50.

Rohit has managed just 89 runs in five innings at a below-par average of 17.80 and a lowly strike rate of 109.87. Apart from his 53-run effort against the Dutch, he has not scored more than 15 in any of his other innings.

"The big question is Axar Patel" - Aakash Chopra on India's spin-bowling issues

Axar Patel has proved ineffective with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chopra picked Axar Patel being taken to the cleaners as another problem area for India. He said:

"Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets, was economical as well, which was good. The big question is Axar Patel conceding 40 runs in four overs. He did pick up the last wicket but spin is your weakness."

The reputed commentator questioned how the Indian spinners will restrict the England batters in Adelaide, with Yuzvendra Chahal unlikely to be part of the playing XI. He explained:

"This weakness is going to be exposed slightly. You have not played Yuzi Chahal and will not be able to play him as well. If you don't play him, how will you stop England on a flat pitch when the square boundaries will be short?"

Chopra feels the conditions in Adelaide might not be favorable for India's swing bowlers. He added that Rohit & Co. might have to set or chase down a 200-run target to win the game.

