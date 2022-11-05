T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis back at the top of the list – Updated after Match 39

The last game of Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw England clash with Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday (November 5). In a closely-fought contest, England came out victorious in the last over to qualify for the semi-finals along with New Zealand.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 141 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to Pathum Nissanka who scored a brilliant 67 off 45 balls at the top of the order. Mark Wood bowled well and picked up three wickets for England.

Chasing 142, Jos Buttler (28) and Alex Hales (47) gave England a solid start but they lost their way in the middle overs. The English kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Ben Stokes stood tall against the Lankan bowlers. He remained unbeaten on 42 to guide his side across the line to win the game by four wickets with two balls to spare.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the current leading run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka is back at the top spot in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He was dismissed against England for 18 but has taken his tally to 223 runs in eight games. Mendis averages 31.85 with the bat and is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Virat Kohli has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of Match 39. Kohli has smashed 220 runs in four games and has been dismissed only once in this year's World Cup. The former skipper is a vital cog in his side's batting lineup and will be eager to contribute against Zimbabwe in India's last Super 12 stage game.

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka was fantastic with the bat against England. He scored 67 off 45 balls at the top of the order, in a knock that included two fours and five maximums. Nissanka now has 214 runs to his name in the T20 World Cup 2022 and has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most wickets list after Match 39

Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball for Sri Lanka against England. Defending 142, the Lankan leg-spinner finished with figures of 2/23 in his four overs. It wasn’t enough as the Lankans failed to defend the total. Hasaranga has taken his tally to 15 wickets and sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list.

Joshua Little sits below Hasaranga on the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Irish pacer has grabbed 11 wickets in seven matches and averages 13.55 with the ball. Little bowled economically and finished as the highest wicket-taker for his country in this edition of the World Cup.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe follows Little on the list of most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Zimbabwean pacer has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 13.55 and is leading his side's pace-bowling attack well brilliantly. He will be eager to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against India.

