T20 World Cup 2022: “My personal opinion is Pakistan did not play good cricket” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Despite Pakistan finishing as runners-up in the T20 World Cup 2022, Inzamam-ul-Haq opined that the team did not play good cricket in the tournament overall. According to the former batter, Babar Azam and Co. are a much better side than the kind of performances they delivered in Australia.

Pakistan had a roller coaster ride in the T20 World Cup. They began the competition with back-to-back losses at the hands of India and Zimbabwe. However, they recovered to win the next three games and qualify for the knockouts. Pakistan thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final before going down to England by five wickets in the summit clash.

Admitting that Pakistan deserve credit for their amazing fightback in the World Cup, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

“Yes, Pakistan reached the final and could even have won the trophy. But my personal opinion is Pakistan did not play good cricket in the World Cup. They are a much better team than the kind of performances they put up. They should have played much better cricket.”

Pakistan batted first in the final after losing the toss. They posted a disappointing 137/8 on the board, a total England overhauled with one over in hand.

“They also have a big role to play” - Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Pakistan’s team management

Despite Pakistan’s loss in the final, Inzamam refused to be critical of the team and praised the players as well as the team management. He commented:

“The team can be criticized for losing, but I would give them credit for their fight. They gelled as a team. Congratulations to the team management - Saqlain (Mushtaq), (Mohammad) Yousuf, (Matthew) Hayden and (Shaun) Tait.

"We cannot see it from the outside, but they also have a big role to play in keeping the boys united, ensuring their body language doesn’t fall, and keeping the confidence of the players high. Well done to them.”

The 52-year-old added that Pakistan’s incredible fightback from adverse circumstances was one of the big takeaways for the team from the T20 World Cup 2022. He concluded by saying:

“The one good thing that I have observed about the Pakistan team during the tournament and in the last 2-3 series, which they lacked earlier, is that irrespective of the situation - whether they have put up a low score or are finding it difficult to deal with conditions - Pakistan team keeps fighting. 137 was not a good score, but their body language on the field remained positive.”

Despite defending a low score, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf came out all guns blazing and reduced England to 45/3. However, they eventually paid the price for not having enough runs on the board.

