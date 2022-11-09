T20 World Cup 2022: "Pitched on a trampoline according to DRS" - Twitter baffled with ball tracking after lbw call goes in favor of Babar Azam in 1st semi-final

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam survived what looked like a close lbw shout in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9. Having been adjudged not out in the seventh over of the chase, ball tracking vindicated the on-field call soon after with the Blackcaps sending it upstairs.

Mitchell Santner's last ball of the over saw Babar pinged on the knee roll by an arm ball. While it looked close to the naked eye, the referral from Kane Williamson went against his side as they lost the review with ball tracking indicating that it would have gone on top of the stumps.

The technology was questioned by fans on Twitter, who reckoned that the two-paced nature of the track at the Sydney Cricket Ground meant that it couldn't have bounced as high as it did. Some cheekily drew comparisons to the bounce at Perth and were baffled over how it went over the stumps.

Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:

Jimmy @mohitd308 @cricketcomau ICC want ind v pak Final..so definitely it would bounce until the space station..lol @cricketcomau ICC want ind v pak Final..so definitely it would bounce until the space station..lol

Deepu @deepu_speaks

Drs is fraud @cricketcomau The pitch doesn't have that much bounceDrs is fraud @cricketcomau The pitch doesn't have that much bounce Drs is fraud

Jeet Vachharajani🏏 @Jeetv27 How was that bouncing so much, given tonight's low bounce on this pitch? How was that bouncing so much, given tonight's low bounce on this pitch?😂

Zainab @autumnfall098 Thought that was plumb. No way tbh ball will bounce that much in Sydney 🤣 Thought that was plumb. No way tbh ball will bounce that much in Sydney 🤣

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan This pitch had no bounce and suddenly it goes over the wicket This pitch had no bounce and suddenly it goes over the wicket 😂

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 R Ashwin to Dean Elgar... R Ashwin to Dean Elgar...

Frank @GregAFC That ball pitched on a trampoline according to DRS That ball pitched on a trampoline according to DRS 😉

Mohan Raswant @mohanraswant22 Even in Perth Hawkeye didn't showed that much bounce...🤣🤣 Even in Perth Hawkeye didn't showed that much bounce...🤣🤣

Babar, Rizwan put Pakistan on course for a spot in the T20 World Cup final

Pakistan could do no wrong despite losing the toss and being asked to field first by New Zealand skipper Williamson in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The Babar-led side did a good job of restricting the Kiwis to 152/4. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries while Williamson scored 46 off 42.

In response, the opening duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan came out all guns blazing in the powerplay. An ordinary display of bowling by the Kiwis aside, the duo racked up 55 in the first six overs to all but bury the chase. Both batters got to their respective half-centuries and raised an opening partnership of 105 before the skipper holed out to Mitchell at long-on.

At the time of writing, Pakistan are 127/1 in 16 overs, needing just 26 to win off the last four overs. Mohammad Haris is currently partnering Rizwan in the middle.

Should they make the final, will Pakistan go on to win the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : If Pakistan qualify for the final, will they clinch the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes