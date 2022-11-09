Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Pitched on a trampoline according to DRS" - Twitter baffled with ball tracking after lbw call goes in favor of Babar Azam in 1st semi-final

By Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Modified Nov 09, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Babar Azam survived an LBW call against Mitchell Santner as New Zealand reviewed in vain with ball tracking taking it over the stumps
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam survived what looked like a close lbw shout in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9. Having been adjudged not out in the seventh over of the chase, ball tracking vindicated the on-field call soon after with the Blackcaps sending it upstairs.

Mitchell Santner's last ball of the over saw Babar pinged on the knee roll by an arm ball. While it looked close to the naked eye, the referral from Kane Williamson went against his side as they lost the review with ball tracking indicating that it would have gone on top of the stumps.

The technology was questioned by fans on Twitter, who reckoned that the two-paced nature of the track at the Sydney Cricket Ground meant that it couldn't have bounced as high as it did. Some cheekily drew comparisons to the bounce at Perth and were baffled over how it went over the stumps.

Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:

How the hell did it bounce so much? twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
@cricketcomau ICC want ind v pak Final..so definitely it would bounce until the space station..lol
@cricketcomau The pitch doesn't have that much bounce Drs is fraud
@o_sanamm @cricketcomau the aussie pitches bounce be trampolining
Find a better way to win supersport wait a minute, who are the official broadcasters? twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
If it were an Indian batsman, BCCI cheats would have been trending.... twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
Well paid PCB twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
Ye Kohli hota to cheating cheating ho Jani thi twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
How was that bouncing so much, given tonight's low bounce on this pitch?😂
Thought that was plumb. No way tbh ball will bounce that much in Sydney 🤣
This pitch had no bounce and suddenly it goes over the wicket 😂
R Ashwin to Dean Elgar...
That ball pitched on a trampoline according to DRS 😉
Even in Perth Hawkeye didn't showed that much bounce...🤣🤣

Babar, Rizwan put Pakistan on course for a spot in the T20 World Cup final

Pakistan could do no wrong despite losing the toss and being asked to field first by New Zealand skipper Williamson in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The Babar-led side did a good job of restricting the Kiwis to 152/4. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries while Williamson scored 46 off 42.

In response, the opening duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan came out all guns blazing in the powerplay. An ordinary display of bowling by the Kiwis aside, the duo racked up 55 in the first six overs to all but bury the chase. Both batters got to their respective half-centuries and raised an opening partnership of 105 before the skipper holed out to Mitchell at long-on.

At the time of writing, Pakistan are 127/1 in 16 overs, needing just 26 to win off the last four overs. Mohammad Haris is currently partnering Rizwan in the middle.

Should they make the final, will Pakistan go on to win the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Samya Majumdar
