T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Ireland, Match 37

New Zealand consolidated their position at the top of Group 1 after beating Ireland by 35 runs in their last Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Adelaide Oval hosted the fixture on Friday, November 4.

Kane Williamson's quickfire 61 off 35 balls propelled the Kiwis to 185/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. In response, Ireland could only muster 150, with Lockie Ferguson picking up three wickets.

With this win, New Zealand have now almost secured the top berth in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup. They have seven points from five games. While England and Australia are also well placed to touch the seven-point mark, it is unlikely that they will be able to go past New Zealand's (+2.113) net run rate.

England and Australia are placed second and third, respectively, with five points, but the Aussies have an inferior net run rate. Jos Buttler and Co. have a net run rate of +0.547 compared to Australia's -0.304.

Sri Lanka find themselves fourth in the table with four points from as many games. Ireland sit below the Lankans with three points from five games, but will be extremely proud of their performances in the T20 World Cup. They defeated heavyweights West Indies and England and also gave defending champions Australia a run for their money.

Afghanistan are yet to win any games in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They are last in the Group 1 standings. They have two points under their belt from two washout games.

Kane Williamson returns to form as New Zealand beat Afghanistan in final Super 12 game

ICC Points Table of Group 1

Asked to bat first, Finn Allen (32 off 18) got the Kiwis off to a flier yet again. He and Devon Conway added 52 runs in 5.5 overs before Mark Adair drew first blood for Ireland.

Williamson, who was under pressure for poor returns in the competition, stormed back to form to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. He smashed 61 off 35 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes to set a platform for the batters to follow.

Daryll Mitchell provided a late flourish with a quickfire 31 to guide New Zealand to 185/6. Joshua Little picked up a hat-trick in the 19th over but by then, the damage was already done.

In response, Paul Stirling (37) and Andrew Balbirnie (30) got their side off to a flier. But once the Kiwis pulled the brakes, Ireland couldn't make a comeback. They could only manage 150/9, going down by 35 runs.

Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets, while Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece.

